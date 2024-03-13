Wilco Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon March 13th, 2024 - 8:15 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Wilco have announced an upcoming summer tour of the U.S. and Canada. The trek is centered around their Solid Sound Festival which will see them perform alongside Jason Isbell and Water From Your Eyes.

Jeff Tweedy and co is currently on tour in Australia with their next scheduled show on March 15 at Canberra Theatre. They also have concerts set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne from March 16 through March 22.

The North American trek is scheduled to kick off with a show on June 12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They will also be playing in Chicago, Illinois on June 14 and 15, Raleigh, North Carolina on June 18, Vienna, Virginia on June 20, New York City on June 21 and 22, North Adams, Massachusetts from June 28 through June 30 and Toronto, Ontario on July 2 and 3. The tour will come to an end with a show in Chautauqua, New York on July 5. Cut Worms and Katie Cruel will be supporting Wilco as special guests.

Back in January, Wilco covered “Space Oddity” in honor of the late David Bowie’s birthday and shared a video for “Meant To Be.”

Wilco Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

6/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater*

6/14 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed, Outside*

6/15 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed, Outside*

6/18 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art*

6/20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

6/21 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater*

6/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater*

6/28 – Sun. June 30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

7/2 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall#

7/3 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

7/5 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution*

* With Cut Worms

# With Katie Cruel