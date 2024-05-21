Pavement’s “Harness Your Hopes” Certified Gold By RIAA Following TikTok Virality

Home News Alexis Terrana May 21st, 2024 - 9:46 AM

Iconic indie rock band Pavement has achieved a significant milestone with their song “Harness Your Hopes,” which has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This certification comes in the wake of the song’s unexpected viral success on TikTok, where it has captivated a new generation of fans.

“Harness Your Hopes,” originally a B-side from the band’s 1999 album Terror Twilight, saw a resurgence in popularity after becoming a viral hit on TikTok. Users of the platform began creating and sharing videos set to the track, which led to a dramatic increase in streaming numbers and widespread recognition of the song’s catchy, laid-back vibe.

The viral trend has not only introduced Pavement to younger audiences but also reinvigorated interest among longtime fans. The song’s infectious chorus and quintessentially 90s indie rock sound have proven to be timeless, resonating across different generations and social media platforms.

The RIAA’s gold certification is awarded to singles and albums that have sold over 500,000 units. This achievement marks a significant moment for Pavement, highlighting the enduring appeal of their music. The band, known for their influential role in the indie rock scene of the 1990s, continues to leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

In response to the certification, Pavement expressed their gratitude and surprise at the song’s newfound popularity. In a statement, the band said, “We’re thrilled and humbled by the recognition ‘Harness Your Hopes’ has received. It’s incredible to see how a song can find a new life and connect with so many people years after its release.”

