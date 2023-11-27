Geezer Butler Responds To Ozzy Osbourne’s Claims That He Never Checked In During Health Crisis

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 2:53 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Ozzy Osbourne has allegedly called out his Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler for allegedly not checking in on him while he was dealing with various of health issues in recent years. But the bassist has by allegedly saying he made multiple alleged attempts send Osbourne alleged messages. During a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, Osbourne allegedly shared his alleged frustration at Butler for the alleged radio silence. The singer also allegedly stated that the alleged friendship has allegedly ended in part because of a n alleged feud between his wife/manager Sharon Osbourne and Butler’s wife/manager Gloria Butler.

In the following statement Osbourne said: “ Tony Iommi has been so supportive of me since my illness. Geezer Butler hasn’t given me one fucking phone call. Not one fucking call. When his son was fucking born, I phoned him every fucking night even though we were at war with each other, Black Sabbath and me. I thought, ‘Fuck it, he’s my mate. I’m gonna call him.’ But from him, not one fucking call.”

Osbourne continues with: “It’s sad, man. We all grew up together, and he can’t pick up the fucking phone like a man and see how I’m doing. Even Bill Ward has been in touch with me. I said some things about Bill, and I don’t know why I said it, but when I came through my illness, he contacted me. I’m not in shock. I’m just very fucking sad that he can’t just call me after all this time and say, ‘How you doing?’ Fucking arsehole.”

When asked why he had a fall out with Butker in the first place, Osbourne allegedly brought up the alleged tension between his wife Sharon and Butler’s spouse Gloria: “His wife and my wife had a falling out,” said Ozzy. “But that’s got fucking nothing to do with me. Are you really going to hide behind your wife’s skirt because of that?”

And now, Butler has responded through social media claiming that he allegedly did not know Osbourne’s alleged new phone number but allegedly made multiple attempts to allegedly contact the artist through email. Butler has allegedly stated that he allegedly never received an alleged reply from Osbourne himself.

Butler’s post states: “Rumour has it; Ozzy is upset, saying he never received my get well messages. I made 2 different attempts at getting in touch during his illnesses. My first email (8 Feb, 2019) went through his office because I didn’t have Ozzy’s new number to text him. Sharon responded but I didn’t hear back from Ozzy. 11 months later (21 Jan, 2020), I emailed Sharon to check on Oz. That email went unanswered. I don’t want to engage in a tit for tat. Having made 2 attempts to wish Ozzy well , without a reply, I figured it best to privately keep him in my thoughts.”