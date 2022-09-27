Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler & Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Play “Supernaut” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A.

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 27th, 2022 - 11:34 PM

Lars Ulrich

September 27 marks the day of The Foo Fighters’ second tribute show memorializing the loss of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins who tragically passed away in March earlier this year. Dave Grohl, however, revels in the excitement of the night when he tells the crowd, “I have to say — this show compared to the London show, this f— s— rocks a little harder” before hard-rock superstars Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath and Lars Ulrich from Metallica take the stage to perform their rendition of Black Sabbath’s classic “Supernaut” (L.A. Times).

With help from various members of The Foo Fighters, this classic rock supergroup blows the crowd away, making the night a “night to remember” as they mimic the high vocals and unrivaled guitar chords that iconize Black Sabbath’s entire branding with flawless execution.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado