Kittie Announces New Album “Fire” for June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Vultures”

Home News Alexis Terrana May 8th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Canadian metal band Kittie has exciting news for fans as they announce their upcoming album titled “Fire,” scheduled for release in June 2024. Alongside this announcement, the band has treated fans to a taste of what’s to come with the release of their new single and video, “Vultures.”

The announcement of “Fire” marks a significant moment for Kittie, signaling their return to the music scene with a highly anticipated album. “Vultures” serves as a powerful introduction to the album, showcasing Kittie’s signature blend of heavy riffs, intense vocals, and raw energy.

To give fans a visual representation of the new single, Kittie has released an official music video for “Vultures,” offering a captivating visual experience to accompany the hard-hitting sound of the song.

“Fire” Track List:

Ignite Inferno Blaze Ember Pyre Incinerate Scorch Conflagration Ashes

This news builds upon our previous coverage of Kittie’s journey and musical endeavors. Revisit past articles on Kittie here.

For further updates and details, stay tuned for the release of “Fire” in June 2024 and continue following Kittie’s journey.