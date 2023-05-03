Poppy Releases Official Cover Of Kittie’s ‘Spit’

Poppy has released a ferocious cover of Kittie’s classic “ Spit .”The cover features clattering drum and bass, spikes of guitar and Poppy’s distorted vocals, which makes this cover a bit heavier than the original. The single arrives along with a fittingly glitched-out music video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera. Watch and listen below.

The cover follows her previously released song “Church Outfit” along with its accompanying music video. She is also set to hit the road this summer with PVRIS have teamed up to announce The Godless/Goddess co-headline tour for North America. The tour is set to start in Seattle with additional shows in Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Houston, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

Poppy also announced her return to the Sumerian Record label. Its founder, Ash Avildsen shared his thoughts about having Poppy returning to the record label.

“The only thing more exciting than signing an iconic artist for the first time is signing them again, when they choose to return home. Poppy is a pioneer and lover of music, film, pro-wrestling, the unorthodox and the avant-garde. That is why I believe Sumerian is still the best label in the world for her. We are thrilled to have her back.”

She released her latest EP Stagger in October.