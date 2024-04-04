Kittie Shares Dark New Single & Video “We Are Shadows”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Kittie has announced the release of “We Are Shadows,” which is a powerful follow up to the band’s explosive comeback single “Eyes Wide Open” that was released in February through Sumerian Records. “We Are Shadows” continues the band’s triumphant return by offering a further look into the band‘s musical evolution after a 13 year hiatus.

“We Are Shadows” speaks to the fading certainty in a world shrouded by looming challenges and increasing division. Both a reflection and a reckoning with a compelling narrative crafted with the band’s signature intensity and a profound lyrical depth.

While talking about the song, front woman and guitarist Morgan Lander said: “We Are Shadows’ is about the uncertainty of a future that we can no longer control. We have come to a critical place in life and in our world, and much like an eclipse overtaking the sun, we are losing the light. The image of shadows slowly fading in the evening darkness, and the analogy of ‘us’ as shadows in the night really illustrates the possibility of slowly fading into oblivion. It is not a song of hope however, it’s a song of coming to terms with the damage we do and acceptance of our fate. We’ve let darkness take hold, and so we are resolved to fade in the night with it.”