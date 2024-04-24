Kittie Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 24th, 2024 - 6:26 PM

Kittie has officially announced that they are going on tour! The band will have an exclusive run of headline shows across North America in July and August.

According to a recent press release, each show will feature a different supporting lineup, as seen above. Fans are guaranteed to have a unique and exciting experience at every performance. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 am local on Thursday, April 25th, and the general sale will begin at the same time on Friday, April 26th.

This tour will give fans the opportunity to not only hear Kittie’s classic hits and favorites from their early days, but will also give them the chance to hear the bands most recent singles, “Eyes Wide Open” and “We Are The Shadows,” live for the first time.

The band shared their excitement for this upcoming tour through a recent press release, stating “we are absolutely thrilled to be headlining a handful of exclusive shows this summer in support of our forthcoming album. Expect a celebration of new and old material alike, spanning our 25 year career thus far. We are looking forward to playing some set list staples and bringing back some songs that we haven’t played live in decades! Although limited, look for more shows to be announced at a later date. We’ve missed you and we can’t wait to see you again!”

Fire 2024 Tour Dates:

07/12- Toronto, ON – History

07/19- New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

08/02- Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

08/04- Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

08/23- Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Kittie’s Upcoming Festival Performances: