Sharon Van Etten Shares Alternate Version Of “Every Time The Sun Comes Up” In Celebration of Are We There 10th Anniversary

Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 6:09 PM

Sharon Van Etten is celebrating 10 years of Are We There, which is one of her most powerful and timeless collections. Also the artist the Are We There Anniversary Edition, out May 31. Upon its release in 2014, Are We There was described by Rolling Stone as “a magnificent fourth LP, which grows Etten trademark examinations of romantic decay to cathedral-like scale.”

Pitchfork says the album is “her most present-tense album to date, her most immediate and urgent—the peak of a steady upward trajectory.” The album garnered collective praise from fans and critics across the globe, and landed on a slew of Best of 2014 lists, including top 25 nods from Uncut, Under The Radar, Paste, MOJO, Pitchfork, New York Magazine, Consequence, A.V. Club and beyond.

Along with the upcoming album, the artist has shared the song “Every Time the Sun Comes Up,” which lifts the album, completing the world Etten let us into and resetting us gently for whatever may follow. As described by T Magazine, “the song’s levity is a highlight of the album, with the kind of swagger both Loretta Lynn and Rihanna might envy. It’s as daring as anything she’s recorded.”

Since its release, “Every Time The Sun Comes Up” has become an indelible staple of Etten’s live shows. In conjunction with today’s release, the artist reveals the new, upbeat alternative version with an accompanying lyric video. Recorded remotely, Etten asked her drummer, Jorge Balbi, to produce the music based off of the live arrangement the band has been playing for a few years now. “This version of ‘Every Time The Sun Comes Up’ developed as the band and I were really honing our sound.” said Van Etten.

