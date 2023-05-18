A24 Announces New Soundtrack For “Past Lives” Featuring Sharon Van Etten, Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen

Home News Dita Dimone May 18th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Today, A24 Music unveils the sweeping music off of the highly anticipated love drama Past Lives, as well as the debuts of the charming singles “Why Are You Going to New York” and “Across the Ocean,” all of which may be streamed here:

The elaborate song will be released on June 9 and was composed by Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen of the generation-defining indie rock band Grizzly Bear. It will feature dazzling string arrangements and gossamer piano trills, and it has already received accolades from Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair. In addition, the original entrancing ballad “Quiet Eyes” is included on the soundtrack. This song was written and performed by Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes.

Past Lives tells the story of childhood friends Nora and Hae. After Nora’s accident, she and Hae Sung, two childhood friends who were very close to one another, are forced apart.

The family decides to move away from South Korea. In this heartbreaking modern romance, they don’t see each other again until twenty years later when they both find themselves in New York City for the same unlucky week. During this time, they are forced to confront ideas of fate, love, and the decisions that define a life.

Past Lives Album Cover

TRACKLIST

If You Leave Something Behind Crossing You Gain Something Too Do You Remember Me I Remember You Across The Ocean Crossing II In Yun We Live Here Why Are You Going To New York Staring at a Ghost Bedroom An Immigrant and a Tourist Eight Thousand Layers See You