Sharon Van Etten Shares Captivating Ballad “Quiet Eyes” for A24’s Film ‘Past Lives’

Sharon Van Etten has released her breathtaking ballad “Quiet Eyes.” Joined by Zachary Dawes, the song comes from the highly-anticipated romantic drama Past Lives. “Quiet Eyes” was written and recorded in Los Angeles, this enchanting song sets the tone for the film’s emotionally evocative narrative.

Of the song, Van Etten says “I wrote “Quiet Eyes” with Zach Dawes. The song is an attempt to embody the sentiment that Celine Song so gracefully portrays in her film, Past Lives. Longing. Loss. Identity… It was an honor to be a part of this incredible production. The most beautiful story I’ve seen in a long time.”

Accompanying the release of “Quiet Eyes” is a stunning music video, capturing the essence of the song with gorgeous imagery from the film. The video, featuring unseen footage, was created by Past Lives writer/director Celine Song and editor Shannon Fitzpatrick.

The film’s score, composed by Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen of the revered indie-rock band Grizzly Bear, will be released on June 9.

Earlier this year, the singer collaborated with Angel Olsen for covers of “My Reverie” and “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire.” She also worked with Margo Price on the song “Radio” off Price’s latest album Starys.