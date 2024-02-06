Hollywood Bowl Announces Summer 2024 Lineup Featuring Sharon Van Etten, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mitski & More

Home News Skyy Rincon February 6th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

The Hollywood Bowl has returned with the announcement of their annual summer lineup. This year’s inclusions feature the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mitski and more. Notable special events include KCRW Festival, Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival and Roots Picnic.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival kick starts the venue’s summer season concerts on June 15 and 16. T-Pain will also be presenting Juneteenth Celebration on June 19. Henry Mancini’s 100th Celebration will follow on June 23. Roots Picnic will be presenting Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life on June 29 featuring The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep and more.

July brings many exciting events as well starting out with the Firework Spectacular from the 2nd through the 4th. Beck will be performing with the LA Philharmonic on the 6th followed by Patti LaBelle on the 7th, Scheherazade on the 9th, All-Gershwin on the 11th, Maestro of the Movies from the 12th through 14th, Ray Chen plays Tchaikovsky on the 16th, Big Band Night on the 17th, Ballet Folklorico on the 18th and Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert on the 19th and 20th. KCRW Festival will take place on July 21 featuring Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Sylvan Esso and Uwade. The month’s festivities will come to an end with Mozart Under The Stars on the 23rd, All-Beethoven on the 25th, Chaka Khan on the 26th and Stravinsky & Khachaturian on the 30th.

August’s events will kick off with Schumann & Bruch on the 1st followed by Tchaikovsky Spectacular on the 2nd and 3rd, Reggae Night XXII on the 4th, Prokofiev & Shostakovich on the 6th, Laufey on the 7th, Symphonic Tango & Flamenco on the 8th, India.Arie on the 9th, All-Rachmaninoff on the 13th, Herbie Hancock on the 14th, Joshua Bell on the 15th, The Gipsy Kings on the 16th and 17th, Smooth Summer Jazz on the 18th, All-Dvořák with Midori on the 20th, Gary Clark Jr. on the 21st, The Rite Of Spring on the 22nd, Pink Martini on the 23rd and 24th, Mt. Joy on the 25th, Singin’ In The Rain on the 27th, Gustavo Dudamel & Yunchan Lim on the 29th and Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience on the 30th and 31st.

Christopher Cross kicks off the festivities for September with a concert on the 1st. Carmen and Carnival with Dudamel follows days later on the 3rd and 5th. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be playing between those dates on the 4th followed by Natalia Lafourcade on the 6th and 7th, Vance Joy on the 8th, Dudamel Leads Beethoven 9 on the 10th, Sammy Davis Jr. at 100 on the 11th, Dudamel and the Stars of Opera on the 12th, Boyz II Men from the 13th through 15th, Rodrigo y Gabriela on the 18th, ABBA Tribute Concert on the 20th, The Sound Of Music Sing-along on the 21st, Cumbia at the Bowl on the 22nd, Camilo on the 26th followed by closing performances by Mitski and Sharon Van Etten on the 28th.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer