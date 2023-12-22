Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Sharon Van Etten & More Revealed On Oscars Shortlist For Best Original Song

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 22nd, 2023 - 10:16 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the shortlist for the best original song category for the Oscars this year. While the complete list will not be revealed until the 23rd of January, the names already given show just how stiff the competition is.

Some of the songs on the list include Dua Lipa for her song, “Dance The Night” from the motion picture Barbie. Billie Eilish, who won the Oscar for best original song in 2022 for her song “No Time To Die” from the 2021 James Bond film of the same name, is nominated again for her song, “What Was I Made For” from the movie Barbie. Singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten made the list for her song “Can’t Catch Me Now” from the motion picture Quiet Eyes. English musician Jarvis Cocker was on the list as well for the song “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” for the motion pictureAsteroid City.

The full shortlist is below.

Original Song

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” from “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” from “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” from “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse