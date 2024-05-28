Romy Shares Compelling New Single & Video “Always Forever”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Today, Romy has released a brand new single “Always Forever,” which was debuted at Mexico City’s Ceremonia Festival and became an instant live favorite during the artist’s recent run of sold out headline shows. Built around an interpolation of Donna Lewis’s iconic 1996 hit “I Love You Always Forever” and made with Mid Air co-producer Fred again.., it is a joyous piece of ecstatic ear worm pop that sees Romy staking an early claim for song of the summer.

For the “Always Forever” video, Romy has teamed up with lauded director and filmmaker Charlotte Wells for the first ever music video. The pair’s creative journeys are intertwined because Wells is a devoted fan of Romy’s band, The xx, since first seeing them perform live in 2014 as part of the band’s intimate residency at New York’s Park Avenue Armory.

Meanwhile, Romy connected deeply with Wells’s debut feature film After Sun (2022)- widely regarded as one of the best debuts in recent times – as she completed work on Mid Air. The pair struck up a friendship that ultimately led to their first artistic collaboration on “Always Forever”, which was created with support from Gucci.

