Romy Shares Romantic New Video For “She’s On My Mind”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Today singer, songwriter, producer and DJ Romy has released the latest video from her highly acclaimed debut solo album Mid Air. Starring actor Maisie Williams, directed by Romy’s wife, close visual collaborator Vic Lentaigne and official hair partner Schwarzkopf, “She’s On My Mind” video captures the thrill of an unfolding night out where each scene is a perfect match for the song’s playful euphoria.

Co-produced by Fred again.., Stuart Price and Avalon Emerson, “She’s On My Mind” has become an album highlight for fans and critics alike, described by The Guardian as simply “fantastic” and Pitchfork as “unreservedly joyful” among a host of accolades.

Working alongside producers Fred again.., Stuart Price and Romy’s bandmate Jamie xx, Mid Air is an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity, sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where the artist found community and connection. It is a coming out album in a way, although Romy came out in her personal life a long time ago.

But it is also an album that comes through through grief , heartache and euphoria. Mid Air is an album that unifies dance floors, distilling Romy’s love of club classics, classic song writing and finding the sweet spot, which is much like Romy’s favorite music that is between euphoria, escapism, sadness and melancholy.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria