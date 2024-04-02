Romy Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 2nd, 2024 - 1:53 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Romy has announced a run of North American Club Mid Air headline shows in August that will take place in Washington, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland. Next week, Romy will also perform two hometown Club Mid Air shows at London’s legendary Roundhouse venue, which features a personally curated lineup featuring Angel D’Lite, Desire, Sherelle and Lil C B2b Lagoon Femshayma. For tickets and more information visit romyromyromy.com.

Club Mid Air Tour Dates

7/31 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

8/6 – Vancouver, B.C – Commodore Ballroom

8/7 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

8/8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

