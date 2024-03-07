Romy Joins Sampha For Cover Of Andre 3000’s “Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

According to nme.com, Romy and Sampha have teamed up for a collaborative cover of André 3000‘s “Me & My (To Bury Your Parents.)” The pair recorded their rendition of the former OutKast member’s song for the most recent edition of Sampha’s Apple Music 1 show Wave Therapy. Sampha spoke to Romy during a studio session when the artist was recording her debut solo album, Mid Air, which was released this past September. The two friends opened up about grief and the loss of their parents, as well as sharing the meanings behind particular songs.

Back with a second season of Wave Therapy for @AppleMusic. I was joined in the studio by the wonderful Romy. We talk, we cover a song by one of my favourite artists André 3000. I hope you find it as consoling as I did❤️https://t.co/gyC5D8STKp pic.twitter.com/oWoTFVj4es — Sampha (@sampha) March 6, 2024

In a statement, Sampha said: “That song really hit me deep as I’d already made my own song ‘No One Knows Me (Like The Piano)’ which was about my mother and there was times where I questioned releasing and writing a song that was so personal to me. And hearing one of my favourite musicians meditate on his loss of losing his parents made me feel OK to express myself in this way.”

