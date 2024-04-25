Travis Scott To Stand Jury Trial After Judge Declines To Dismiss Him From Astroworld Lawsuit

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 12:21 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net, a judge has rejected Travis Scott’s motion to dismiss the alleged lawsuits filed against the rapper in the wake of the deadly Astroworld festival that in 2021. Scott is set to face his first civil trial on May 6 and the judge’s decision comes after several alleged other parties named in the alleged lawsuits successfully moved for dismissal, including Drake, Epic Records and others.

Scott’s lawyers allegedly aimed for similar results, by arguing that the artist was allegedly only responsible for the alleged creative aspects of the festival’s planning and allegedly no involvement in the alleged logistics or alleged safety. Noah Wexler, an attorney for the family of Astroworld victim Madison Dubiski, allegedly argued that Scott allegedly demonstrated a “conscious disregard for safety.”

Webster alleges that Scott allegedly encouraged non ticket holders to allegedly break into the venue and allegedly ignored organizers when they allegedly alerted the rapper of the alleged dangers and allegedly attempted to stop the performance.

The ruling follows the release of a number of alleged reports that allegedly claimed the safety of Astroworld was allegedly a concern well before the festival opened its gates. In July 2023, the Houston Police Department released a 1,266-page report that found officials had attempted to warn Live Nation that the festival was allegedly too large for the venue before the event.

The same report also allegedly found that unconscious attendees were allegedly being lifted out of mosh pits and that deaths had allegedly occurred both before and during Scott’s headlining performance. In March 2024, further documents allegedly claimed the festival had allegedly wildly miscalculated their maximum capacity in relation to safety codes.

Scott was not charged by the Houston Police Department following their investigation and a grand jury decided not to indict the artist on any criminal counts. Scott has also already settled some of the alleged civil lawsuits out of court.