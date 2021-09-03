65daysofstatic Announce New Wreckage Systems EP Mimik

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 3rd, 2021 - 8:24 PM

65daysofstatic, the post-rock troupe from Sheffield, has announced the upcoming release for their newest EP Mimik. The EP is set to drop on Monday, September 6, and is part of the group’s Wreckage Systems series.

Mimik is the fourth EP in the Wreckage Systems series and is said to be a “sprawling transmission of static and beats and guitars.” To check out the previous three EP’s go to 65daysofstatic’s Bandcamp.

