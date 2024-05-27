Sony Music Sends Letters To Google, Microsoft, OpenAI & More Over Allegedly Unauthorized AI Songs

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 12:49 PM

According to nme.com, Sony Music has allegedly slammed Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and other tech firms over alleged claims of allegedly using unauthorized A.I. songs. The music publisher has allegedly sent letters to each of the tech giants allegedly demanding to know if the companies allegedly had used their songs to allegedly develop artificial intelligence systems.

According to BBC, the alleged letter was allegedly sent to more than 700 firms in total, which the alleged writing mentioned that Sony Music allegedly had a “reason to believe” that the recipients allegedly “may already have made unauthorized uses” of its music. Sony Music has reportedly given firms an alleged deadline to respond and Sony allegedly said they will allegedly enforce its copyright policy “to the full extent permitted by applicable law.”

The conversation around A.I. in the music industry is still present, by sparking ongoing concerns about how and where emerging technology “learns” to produce its output and if it has permission to pull from data like books or music catalogues. The EU’s upcoming AI Act is set to tighten up and clarify rules around artificial intelligence and how systems are trained.

As for musicians’s takes on A.I. technology, Nick Cave last year said that ChatGPT should “just fuck off and leave songwriting alone.” Slash also said that the use of AI in music “does not really thrill me.”

Last month, over 200 artists including Billie Eilish, Robert Smith, Stevie Wonder and Nicki Minaj signed an open letter, which was put together by Artists Rights Alliance warning against the “predatory” use of AI in music, while MPs have suggested that musicians and celebrities should be protected against AI deepfakes by law.