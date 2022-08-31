Sony Music Sues Triller Over Allegedly Missed Royalty Payments

Earlier this month, Sony Music Entertainment pulled the rights to its catalog from Triller, claiming they were owed millions in royalty payments. The label is now suing the video app for copyright infringement and breach of contract, saying they failed to heed their licensing agreement’s termination. (Pitchfork)
Sony accused the label of “brazen contempt” for its intellectual property rights and failing to pay any royalties since March this year. They are currently seeking compensation and statutory damages, an order to stop Triller from infringing its copyrights and a declaration that Triller deliberately infringed copyright.
A representative for Triller shared the following statement with Pitchfork:
In addition, he also said:
Last year, Universal Music Group withdrew its music from the platform due to a royalty dispute that was resolved soon after.