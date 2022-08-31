Sony Music Sues Triller Over Allegedly Missed Royalty Payments

Home News Karan Singh August 31st, 2022 - 1:42 PM

Earlier this month, Sony Music Entertainment pulled the rights to its catalog from Triller, claiming they were owed millions in royalty payments. The label is now suing the video app for copyright infringement and breach of contract, saying they failed to heed their licensing agreement’s termination. (Pitchfork)

Sony accused the label of “brazen contempt” for its intellectual property rights and failing to pay any royalties since March this year. They are currently seeking compensation and statutory damages, an order to stop Triller from infringing its copyrights and a declaration that Triller deliberately infringed copyright.

A representative for Triller shared the following statement with Pitchfork:

The Sony catalog has been removed from Triller; if there are any songs or artists remaining, they are potentially user-uploaded and are protected under the DMCA. Triller has an authorized DMCA agent and complies with takedowns within or less than 24 hours. The case is about fewer than 100 user-uploaded songs and questions if we’ve been compliant under DMCA, which we believe we have. We have always had a good relationship with Sony and believe this will resolve quickly and amicably.

In addition, he also said:

We have yet to be served, but from what we’ve seen, this lawsuit from Sony Music grossly mischaracterizes our relationship with them and leans into the bully persona large music labels are often criticized for. We are focused on furthering the creator economy, and we will continue to seek a contract that achieves that goal. If necessary, we will defend our case in court. The process of removing a music catalogue is not immediate. Triller began the process in July and as of today all identified Sony music has been removed from Triller.

Last year, Universal Music Group withdrew its music from the platform due to a royalty dispute that was resolved soon after.