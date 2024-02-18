Sony Music Claims Whitney Houston Biopic Producers Allegedly Failed To Pay Licensing Fees

Home News Jordan Rizo February 18th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Even after her passing, Whitney Houston continues to be a topic of discussion and interest for many people globally. The singer’s undeniable talent and incredible vocals enabled her to make her name known, and magnetized people to listen to her and her music. Her talent and impact in the industry was so mighty, that a biopic was made to honor her story and urge people to remember her. Nevertheless, it has recently been announced that the biopic made to honor the singer is dealing with some negative allegations.

For instance, Billboard describes, “Sony Music Entertainment is suing the producers of the 2022 biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, accusing them of failing to pay for the more than 20 Whitney tracks that appeared in the movie.” With this statement, it is evident to note that Sony Music is allegedly accusing the producers of Houston’s biopic due to their failure in paying the licensing fees for the music they used in the movie. The source also adds a comment from one of Sony’s lawyers in which they state how allegedly, up to this date, the producers have not any fees or portions of those fees that were originally agreed upon between Sony Music and the producers of the biopic. Billboard also includes a quote from Sony explaining why this alleged break of agreement is so important explaining, “Unlike other types of films, musical biopics by their nature require use of the subject musician’s music, as it is nearly impossible to explain the importance of a musician’s creative genius or unique style and talent without the use of the musician’s music.”

Although many people can have a positive opinion on the movie and its ability to accurately portray the singer’s talent, the allegations continue to follow the movie producers. Whether the allegations are utterly true with no other implications, one thing is true, and that is that Houston will continue to be known and recognized by millions, and that her impact on the industry is unforgettable.