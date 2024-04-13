Nick Cave Shares New Track “Song For Amy” From Back To Black Film

Home News Bella Rothman April 13th, 2024 - 11:49 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Back to Black film, set to hit theaters in the U.S. May 17, tells the story of Amy Winehouse from her north London childhood through her many musical successes. The biopic opens with the classical style orchestra piece “Songs For Amy” written by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. The film will feature music from Winehouse’s catalog as well several new songs inspired by her beloved and iconic sound.

NME describes the song’s graceful sound with a combination of string instruments and Caves voice which will play behind the opening credits of the movie. Cave sings “You say that it’s time for us to call it a day / But I will love you anyway”. The song sets up the soulful vibes of the movie and have been highly anticipated by fans of Caves work.

The movie features Marisa Abela playing Amy Winehouse and Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse. As well as other actors such as Jack O’Connell, Lesley Manville and Juliet Cowan. While fans in the US are still waiting anxiously for the debut the film has hit theaters in the U.K. playing in over 700 sites.

The Sam-Taylor Johnson directed film captures the legendary career of Winehouse and with the musical work of Cave and Ellis fans can except to be satisfied with a soundtrack that perfectly complements the this iconic story.