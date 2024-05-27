Metallica Live Debut “Inamorata” During Munich Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 1:53 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to loudwire.com, Metallica performed their song “Inamorata” for the first time at their performance in Munich, Germany on May 26. The song is from the band‘s latest album, 72 Seasons, which was featured on a 16 track set that also included two tour debuts. Before performing “Inamorata,” frontman James Hetfield told the crowd that the tune was the band’s longest piece ever, the song runs to 11 minutes and 10 seconds on the LP.

The singer also adds: “In our band we don’t recognize the word ‘mistake.’ Because there are no mistakes – there’s just unique moments that happen, alright? That’s what we need to tell ourselves. This is one of my favorites, alright? So I’m gonna like it.

Metallica also performed “Hit the Lights” from Kill ‘Em All, which has been a less frequent feature on recent tours, along with their cover of Budgie’s “Breadfan,” where the band has been playing live since the late ‘80s. The current leg of Metallica’s M72 World Tour continues across Europe until July 14 before the band kicks off another round of North American shows on August 2.

