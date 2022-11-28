Metallica Announces New Album 72 Seasons for April 2023 Release and Shares Music Video for “LUX ÆTERNA”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 11:35 AM

In light of the announcement of Metallica’s M72 world tour the has confirmed the title and release date of its upcoming 12 studio album 72 Seasons which will be available on April 14 2023 by the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The album will be released in formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited edition variants, CD and digital—for a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to metallica.com/72-seasons-info.

The band has released the first single from the album, “Lux Æterna” and it is a three-and-a-half-minute-long tune that recalls the band’s early albums 1986 classic Master of Puppets in the series “Stranger Things.”

Also the band has also announced a massive series of concerts for 2023 and 2024. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.” said frontman James Hetfield

The tracklist for 72 Seasons

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata