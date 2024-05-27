Jack Harlow Cancels Second Day Of Gazebo Festival Due To Tornado Watch

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

According to nme.com, the second day of Jack Harlow‘s Gazebo Festival was called off when the area was put on tornado watch. Harlow was supposed to headline the festival’s second day, which was supposed to feature performances from PinkPantheress, Amaraee and Omar Apollo. But due to the threat of severe weather, Gazebo confirmed on May 26 that the second day was being cancelled.

To help spread the news about cancellation, Gazebo Festival released a statement on social media: “The safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival. All Sunday ticket holders will receive a refund in full. All Weekend ticket holders will receive a 50% refund. Refunds will be issued within 30 days.”

Harlow added his own statement on his Instagram story, by writing: “Well. We have to cancel day two of Gazebo. We are currently on a tornado watch. I know things cleared up a little bit, but the bad weather has damaged the site and there’s more storms and dangerous winds on the way. This means everyone on Day 2, including myself, won’t be performing anymore. I’m trying to focus on the positive because all I felt was happiness yesterday. I’m grateful for our flawless first day and for the way this city came together. Thank you so much. I’m sorry.”

The first day of Gazebo Festival featured performances from SZA, Vince Staples, Majid Jordan, Larry June, Raven Lenae, Jordan Ward and a DJ set by James Blake. Late last year, Harlow scored his first UK Number One with his hit “Lovin On Me’.” The track, which samples 1995 R&B cut “Whatever” by Cadillac Dale, became the most streamed track in the UK with over 5.1 million streams.