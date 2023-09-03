Jack Harlow Shares Melancholic New Video For “Denver”

Home News Zach Monteiro September 3rd, 2023 - 9:56 PM

Kentucky-born singer and songwriter Jack Harlow has recently shared a new music video for his single “Denver”. The single was released as one of the songs of Harlow’s latest album Jackman, which was released earlier this year.

The new video begins with Harlow overlooking an open expanse before he is then seen beneath the lights of a stage; sitting and then lying down on the floor, staring at the ceiling. The singer seems to be in deep contemplation throughout the video, as he sings about insecurities with having such a large online presence.

As the title of the song suggests, the music video was filmed in various locales throughout Denver, Colorado; from Harlow’s apartment to the vast forests and plains within the city’s outskirts. Like the music videos for “Gang Gang Gang” and “They Don’t Love It”, Harlow’s newest video was once again directed by Eliel Ford, although both of the previous videos were shot in his hometown of Louisville.

Last month, Harlow had also announced his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour” which, as the name implies, will have the singer and songwriter tour through six cities in Kentucky. The first stop for the upcoming tour will take place on Friday, November 24th in Owensboro, Kentucky at the Owensboro Sportscenter.