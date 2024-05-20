Vince Staples Announces New Album Dark Times For May 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Shame On The Devil”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Vince Staples

Vince Staples has announced his eighth studio album, Dark Times, will be out May 24 through Def Jam Recordings. A new era in the artist’s canon, the album is a muscular and revelatory work refining elements that have been present in his catalog for the last decade, with dense lyricism over lush, layered beats; wry, melancholic observations about life and finding pockets of light in an endless dark.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Staples released the first single, “Shame on the Devil,” which features the artist rapping over a warm spectral beat and ruminating on how anointed his life is now, in spite of bouts of loneliness and fallouts with friends. While talking about his latest ditty, Staples says: “It’s me mastering some things I’ve tried before that I wasn’t great at in the beginning. It’s a testament to musical growth, song structure and all the good stuff.”

Dark Times follows Staples’s 2022 critically acclaimed album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which was hailed as one of the best albums of the year by Clash, Complex, The Fader, Rolling Stone, and Vulture among others. The Los Angeles Times praised Staples as “a nimble rapper, deftly maneuvering through verses depicting the street politics of his native Long Beach,” while Pitchfork called the album “a richly detailed, deadpan elegy for his stolen youth.”

Complex highlighted the album it as “a modern West Coast rap album embracing three decades of hip-hop history,” while NME called it “a beautifully personal reflection from start to finish,” with WIRED commending the album as “a remarkable feat in an aesthetic project concerned with locating meaning in the inevitable realities that trap us.”

Dark Times Track List

Close Your Eyes and Swing Black & Blue Government Cheese Children’s Song Shame On the Devil Étouffée Liars Justin “Radio” Nothing Matters Little Homies Freeman Why Won’t the Sun Come Out?

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister