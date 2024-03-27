SZA Clarifies Forthcoming Lana Album Is Not Deluxe Version Of SOS

Home News Madeline Chaffer March 27th, 2024 - 9:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

SZA has been teasing her upcoming record, Lana, for a while now, but hasn’t clarified exactly what Lana is going to be. Until now, that is.

According to Stereogum, Lana was originally supposed to be the deluxe edition of SZA’s massive debut album, SOS, and was meant to drop this past fall. Obviously, this hasn’t happened, but the singer recently gave an update about the new music.

SZA has explained on Twitter that she will be releasing a deluxe version of SOS soon, but Lana will be it’s own album. She also clarified that Lana will be released at a later date because the album “deserves more time” (via Stereogum).

The singer also took the opportunity to call out people who have leaked her music online, stating on Twitter, “I decided w all the leaks and me not knowing what someone has or doesn’t have it’s too complicated so I should jus consolidate the leaks and the outtakes and drop that as to not prolong the process and then focus on my next project as a win win for everybody” (via Stereogum).

Despite all of this, SZA remains positive and excited to release the deluxe version of SOS and Lana at a later date. And she’s not alone in this excitement. Fans are already replaying SOS over and over until the new music is officially released.

