Apple Music Reveal 100 Best Albums Of All Time List Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Nirvana, Michael Jackson & More

According to brooklynvegan.com, Apple Music has been rolling out its list of the 100 Best Albums of All Time and now, the company revealed the top 10, completing the full list. Lauryn Hill‘s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill comes in at number one, followed by Michael Jackson‘s Thriller, The Beatles‘s Abbey Road, Prince‘s Purple Rain, Frank Ocean‘s Blonde, Stevie Wonder‘s Songs in the Key of Life, Kendrick Lamar‘s good kid, m.A.A.d city, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, Nirvana‘s Nevermind and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

The description of the list states: “Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums is a modern 21st-century ranking of the greatest records ever made, crafted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals. The list is an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.”

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden discussed the list with musicians Maggie Rogers and Nile Rodgers. People can read what they had to say about the top 10 here and listen to more on the Apple Music Podcast.

