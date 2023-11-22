Lauryn Hill Postpones Remaining 2023 Tour Dates To 2024 Due To Ongoing Vocal Strain Complications, Philly Show Still On

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 22nd, 2023 - 10:41 AM

Singer song-writer Lauryn Hill has recently postponed remaining tour dates for her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. According to Stereogum, Hill has made her decision to postpone the remainder of her tour to next year with the exception of her show in Philadelphia. This is not the only time the singer has postponed her musical performance. She has postponed her Philadelphia show that was supposed to occur last month.

Hill made her decision due to her troubles with vocal strain. She has since posted an announcement regarding her health and her gratefulness for her fans: “I’d like to start this off by saying how much I’ve enjoyed being on the road, and how much I appreciate all of the fans who have come out to celebrate this incredible milestone anniversary and history making reunion with us. Being able to tour this album to sold out crowds after 25 years has been an emotional experience! I’ve loved sharing the stage again with Wyclef and Pras. The Return of the Fugees has been powerful and amazing—those who’ve witnessed it can testify. The tour itself reminds us the artists, and the audiences alike of earlier, perhaps less complicated times when ‘It could all be so simple…’ or ‘Ready Or Not, here I come!’ were on repeat on the airwaves. Simply put, classic. Classic music, classic performances with audiences who love those classics has been nothing but…wait for it…EPIC. (I almost said classic again! )As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely. For this reason we have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year. The shows that were cancelled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 AND because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas. We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon.The show in PHILLY this weekend IS STILL HAPPENING. We already had to move this show once and being so close to New Jersey, it’s basically hometown for us—so we’ll close out the year with one final show amongst friends and family! We want to thank everyone who celebrated with us—EVERY SINGLE FAN …and ALL band, crew, production, staff, family, friends and Day 1-OG-CAMP members who helped make each and every single night LEGENDARY! We’re ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS. — MLH

Lauryn Hill has since posted her announcement on Instagram:

Earlier this month, Lauryn Hill has discussed her opinions on her fans’ tardiness for her show in Los Angeles, California.