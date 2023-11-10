The Beatles Beat Out Kate Bush For Longest Gap Between Number Ones With Last Song “Now And Then”

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 10th, 2023 - 5:59 PM

According to NME, The Beatles beats out Kate Bush for longest gap between number ones with song “Now And Then.” Unveiled at the beginning of this month, the song was presented as the final composition by the legendary group and originated from a vintage recording by John Lennon. With the assistance of artificial intelligence, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr brought the demo tape to life.

Accompanying their completion of the project, an additional feature was presented, a brief video showcasing their time, along with a music video directed by Peter Jackson. This captivating visual masterpiece incorporated never-before-seen footage of the band. After much anticipation, the highly anticipated song has finally climbed its way to the top of the music charts. This achievement comes six decades after the band first achieved their initial Number One hit.

The recent rise of “Now And Then” to the top of the charts has set a remarkable record for the longest duration between consecutive Number One singles. This achievement surpasses the previous milestone set by rock legends, who last occupied the coveted spot 54 years ago with their hit “The Ballad of John and Yoko” from 1969. Prior to this, Kate Bush held the record for an impressive 44-year gap between her songs “Wuthering Heights” from 1978 and “Running Up That Hill” from 2022. Previously, the Beatles joined Dolly Parton to do a cover of their song “Let It Be” with other artists like Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood.



