Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Surpasses Michael Jackson For Highest Grossing Documentary Of All Time

This was enough money to surpass Michael Jackson’s This Is It as the all time highest grossing documentary that earned $261.2 million after its 2009 release several months after Jackson’s sudden and surprising death.

Directed by Sam Wrench, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour follows the pop star and her dancers onstage as as the singer plays 40 songs from 10 albums, with no backstage or behind the scenes footage included. Tickets cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children under 12 and people over 60.

Instead of releasing the concert film in all theaters, Swift partnered with AMC Theater for a nontraditional release exclusively in their theaters. This allowed the artist to earn 57% of ticket revenue as a producer of the movie, with those individual theaters taking the majority of the rest.