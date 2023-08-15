Inaugural Metal Injection Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Testament, Cavalera, Fear Factory & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 4:27 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to metalinjection.net, this year’s Metal Injection Festival will happen in Orange County, California on September 16 at the The Observatory and September 17 at the House of Blues Anaheim. The band’s Testament, Cavalera, Fear Factory and more are scheduled to perform.

Exhumed, Incite, Fueled By Fire, Dead Heat, Machine Head, Xibalba, Spirit Adrift, Exmortus, Kyng, Contracult Collective, Upon Stone and Thrown Into Exile will be performing as well.

Tickets for day one are now on sale here, while day two tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 16 at 10a.m. PDT right here. Also liveation, Citibank, and House of Blues pre sales will launch tomorrow where V.I.P. tickets will be made available for $99.50, which includes a limited edition poster, T-Shirt, and mezzanine seating.

To take things a step further, Metal Injection will be raffling off a pair of ESP guitars signed by each headliner. Night one’s guitar will be signed by Max Cavalera while night two’s prize will be signed by Alex Skolnick.

In the following statement Metal Injection founder and company director Frank Godla shares his excitement about the upcoming festival.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own festival as a kid, I mean what metal head hasn’t!?” I even wrote it down on a future goal plan for Metal Injection in the early days. When my Slay At Home virtual fest really took off during the pandemic, it suddenly seemed possible, even overdue.”

Godla adds: “Today, I bring you the first ever Metal Injection Festival. Two days days of killer bands ranging from thrash, death, industrial, hardcore, and more from legendary names to the ones worth discovering. We’ll also have some really sweet giveaways, a learning area for amazing causes I believe in, and special setlists including the legendary Max & Igor Cavalera performing Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation records in entirety, and Fear Factory celebrating their game changing Demanufacture and 25th anniversary of Obsolete with us!”

Sponsored by Metal Blade Records, Nuclear Blast, Century Media, Thunderflix and ESP Guitars, the festival will also have a learning booth with important information about MusiCares, Greenpeace and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The initiative will help educate attendees on mental health awareness and provide resources for fans and musicians in need.