New Study Reveals 10 Percent Increase In Anticipated Drug Use At 2024 Music Festivals

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to consequense.net, a study has revealed an increase toward planned drug usage at music festivals. According to the results of this year’s Drug Safety at Music Festival Study, conducted by research firm Innerbody, 84 percent of 2024 festival attendees are planning to use drugs on festival grounds, which is a 10 percent increase from last year’s survey. Marijuana is the winner for the third year in a row as the most consumed festival drug this year. According to the data, 65 percent of festival goers plan to enjoy their time with some form of cannabis, which is followed by cocaine, psychedelics, MDMA and ketamine.

Also the poll also took specific festivals and gatherings into consideration including Wisconsin’s Rock Fest ranks as the top festival for drug use. While not a music festival, desert gathering Burning Man landed the second slot, with Coachella, Rolling Loud, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza all proving popular destinations for consumptions. The survey was conducted based on a sample of 900 respondents.

The report goes on to reveal that three out of five people plan to purchase drugs onsite at a festival, which is a demographic that mostly leans millennial. Of those who do acquire product ahead of time, 80 percent of respondents intend to test their drugs beforehand.

Ultimately, the report notes, alcohol is always the most consumed substance at festivals and heat stroke is the leading cause of health crises across drug users and non users at festivals. It is strongly advised that for anyone who does plan to partake, they stay hydrated, remain close to friends and familiarize themselves with the location of medical tents.

