Lollapalooza Docuseries Featuring Perry Farrell, Trent Reznor, Tom Morello & More Announced For May 2024 Release

Home News Alexis Terrana May 7th, 2024 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Paramount+ has just unveiled a thrilling announcement for music enthusiasts worldwide: a groundbreaking docuseries chronicling the legendary Lollapalooza festival. Scheduled for release on May 21, this highly anticipated series promises an intimate exploration into the heart and history of one of the most iconic events in music culture.

The series boasts exclusive interviews with some of the most influential figures in the industry, including Perry Farrell, the visionary behind Lollapalooza itself, along with guitar virtuoso Tom Morello and industrial rock icon Trent Reznor. These luminaries offer firsthand accounts and insights into the evolution of Lollapalooza, its impact on music, and its enduring legacy.

In anticipation of its release, Paramount+ has unveiled a captivating trailer, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be an unforgettable journey through music history. The trailer teases behind-the-scenes footage, electrifying performances, and candid conversations with the artists who have shaped the Lollapalooza experience.

One of the highlights of the series is sure to be the inclusion of live performances by Porno For Pyros, the band formed by Perry Farrell after the dissolution of Jane’s Addiction. A live photo of Porno For Pyros, featuring the charismatic Perry Farrell front and center, captures the raw energy and magnetic presence that defines the Lollapalooza experience.

This groundbreaking docuseries is a must-watch for music aficionados, offering a rare glimpse into the inner workings of one of the most influential festivals in history. Mark your calendars for May 21, when the Lollapalooza docuseries premieres exclusively on Paramount+.

For more on the artists featured in the series, including Perry Farrell, Tom Morello, and Trent Reznor, be sure to check out our previous coverage here.