Foo Fighters Dedicate “My Hero” To Late Steve Albini During Charlotte Show

James Reed May 10th, 2024 - 1:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Dave Grohl honored Steve Albini during Foo Fighters’ concert in Charlotte on Thursday evening by dedicating the band’s performance of “My Hero” to the In Utero producer.

“Tonight I’d like to dedicate this song to a friend that we lost the other day, who I’ve known a long, long time,” Grohl said. “He left us much too soon. He’s touched all your lives, I’m sure. I’m talking about Steve Albini. For those of you who know, you know. For those of you who don’t know, just remember that name: Steve Albini. Let’s sing this one for him.”

As part of Nirvana, Grohl worked with Albini on the band’s third and final album, In Utero. Years later, Grohl featured Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in an episode of his docuseries Sonic Highways. The band also recorded “Something from Nothing,” from the album Sonic Highways, at Electrical Audio. More recently, Grohl and Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic reunited with Albini for a Q&A moderated by Conan O’Brien to commemorate the 30th anniversary of In Utero.

Albini passed away on May 7th of a heart attack at the age of 61. Nirvana’s honored him on social media by sharing the four-page proposal he presented to Kurt Cobain for In Utero. You can also find tributes to Albini from collaborators like Pixies, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, and The Breeders.