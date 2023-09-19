Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Winter 2023 West Coast Tour Dates With Spiritualized

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a run of west coast dates to round out their epic worldwide The End Is Nero Tour. Following another run of sold out arenas across the U.K. and Europe, the band will resume its North American campaign in Phoenix before wrapping up 2023 with a December 16 headline show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Also Queens of the Stone Age have announced that Spiritualized will be opening the run of December dates in North America. Led by J Spaceman, Spiritualized are supporting their album Everything Was Beautiful.

The End is Nero Tour is in support of Queen of the Stone Age‘s studio album In Times New Roman…, which recently was hailed by Variety as “self-produced by band founder Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered, and during Saturday’s Queens, New York stop of their The End Is Nero Tour, they proved that sometimes the new material can be a live standout…”

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be on sale September 22 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information visit https://qotsa.com/tour.

Newly Announced The End Is Nero Tour Dates