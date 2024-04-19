Norah Jones Joins Sabrina Carpenter Onstage For Performance Of “Don’t Know Why” During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 19th, 2024 - 10:15 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The second weekend of Coachella is underway, and Sabrina Carpenter isn’t slowing down anytime soon. During her set, she brought Norah Jones onstage to sing “Don’t Know Why.”

Carpenter says that the whole reason she started making her own music was by singing covers of her favorite songs. She explains to the crowd that her mother played “Don’t Know Why” for her when she was seven years old, and that its “always been one of my favorites.” (via Twitter)

Sabrina Carpenter brings Norah Jones out on stage here at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/1vPZeBLV9X — James H. Williams at Coachella (@JHWreporter) April 20, 2024

Carpenter has become a total princess of pop over the past year by dominating the stage at not just Coachella, but at multiple other performances like the Jingle Ball and New Years Rockin’ Eve, and while opening for Taylor Swift during her international leg of the Eras Tour.

Jones has also kept herself busy throughout the past year. She released her new album, Visions, back in March, and will be going on tour in North America this summer.

Seeing these women come together on stage at Coachella brought devoted fans of Carpenter and Jones to tears as they performed. Festival goers were already excited for the second weekend of Coachella, and with this special performance, who knows what other surprises this year’s performers have up their sleeves?