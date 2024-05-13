Wolfgang Van Halen Joins Foo Fighters Onstage To Play “Eruption” During Welcome To Rockville Set

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2024 - 5:35 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to blabbermouth.net, during a show on May 11 Wolfgang Van Halen played his father’s classic instrumental tune “Eruption” during the Foo Fighter’s concert at Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The moment happened as the Foo Fighters’s frontman Dave Grohl jokingly complained to the crowd how, unlike his bandmates, he never gets to “fucking solo.”

The the lead singer said he would take the opportunity to show off his own guitar skills and launched into “Eruption” with his back to the audience. A couple seconds later, the camera revealed that Eddie Van Halen’s iconic solo was actually being played by Eddie’s son, who was off to the side of the stage after performing Welcome To Rockville earlier in the night with his band Mammoth WVH.

“Dude, I told you to keep that cool. Wolfie, what the fuck you doing right now?” Grohl joked. “Everybody, give it up for Wolfgang Van Halen.” The artist told the crowd before Wolfgang proceeded to play the opening notes of another Van Halen’s tune “Hot For Teacher.” Before playing the next song of Foo Fighter’s set, “My Hero”, Grohl told the audience: “Since Wolfie took all that fucking time to pull off that joke with us, I’m gonna dedicate this one to him. Let’s sing this one for him, and let’s sing this one for his fucking dad too.”

Wolfgang, who shared the stage with his father together from 2006 until 2015, five years before Eddie’s death, played three Van Halen songs over the course of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in September 2022 alongsideGrohl on bass, Josh Freese on drums and Justin Hawkins on vocals.

