Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Wvh Releases New Lyric Video For “Take A Bow”

Home News James Reed July 4th, 2023 - 12:37 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

With the band in the middle of a European tour and their debut single “Another Celebration at the End of the World” in the top 10 at Active Rock radio in the US, Mammoth WVH – the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen – is releasing another song from the upcoming album. “Take A Bow” is the third song released from the 10-track album Mammoth II that is slated for release on August 4th via BMG. “Take A Bow” is over 6 minutes long. The song is represented by Wolfgang’s memorable lyrics, driving rhythm section, and unforgettable guitar solo that was played on the original Frankenstein guitar and through his father’s original amps. The song is available via all digital service providers and anyone that pre-orders the album digitally will receive the track as an instant download. A lyric video for the new song can be seen below.

“It was the last song we finished. It’s officially the longest song I’ve released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special. I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through Dad’s original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets. It’s straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of dad’s history on this song forever,” explains Wolfgang.

“Take a Bow” opens with an iconic instrumental followed by “No Now what have you done? No How far will you run?”. The song is about a character who has done something unexplainable, but it seems redemption is still possible. “I swear I thought it was over Just let me know when you’re done”. Everything pauses after “You’re wrong at the right time, save me Take a bow, you’re devastating”; nothing is heard for a few seconds. The character who has done the unexplainable has nowhere left to run, and their actions have become irredeemable. “Oh god just let it be over I can’t believe what you’ve done”.

There is a theme of darkness and the need to escape it. “Lost in darkness Did you forget what you’re fighting for? Crossed and heartless Did you forget what you’re running from?”. After two thirds of the song, an instrumental plays for more than a minute. The theme of darkness comes back “And when the lights start fading Take a bow, it’s over for me You’re wrong at the right time, save me Take a bow, you’re devastating”. There is this theme of hopelessness near the end. “I’m all out of fight now, save me Take a bow, you’re devastating”. Outro instrumental.