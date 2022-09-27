Wolfgang Van Halen & Co. Perform “Hot For Teacher” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A.

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 10:30 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Earlier this evening at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles the Foo Fighters and the late Taylor Hawkins’s family performed the second tribute concert to honor the late drummer. The tribute concerts follows the previous one held at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3. Tonights event had amazing performances from bands and artists but one of the best performances of the evening is when Wolfgang Van Halen & Co. performed their cover of Van Halen’s classic tune “Hot For Teacher.”

Wolfgang Van Halen & Co. did a great job with their cover of “Hot For Teacher” because the whole band stayed with the original sound of Van Halen and Wolfgang‘s guitar playing is absolutely flawless by how he was able play to the bittersweet riffs that can be found in the original tune. Also judging by how wonderfully the band performed it does seem like they are not just honoring Hawkins but also honoring the late Eddie Van Halen as well.

Other guests included Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith and Roger Taylor.