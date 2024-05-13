Orville Peck Covers Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2024 - 7:49 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to stereogum.com, last month Orville Peck announced a duets EP titled Stampede where he released his collaboration with Willie Nelson for a rendition of Ned Sublette’s 1981 song “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other.” And now, the first volume of the EP is out and it includes a cover of “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” with Elton John.

As a whole, Peck‘s version of “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” is fantastic by how the instrumentation shakes the background with quality rock music while the vocal performance serenades the ears with catchy harmony and melody.

John released “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” back in 1973 and last year, Peck also covered John’s “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” for Amazon Music. Other songs on the EP include “The Hurtin’ Kind” with Midland, “Chemical Sunset” with Allison Russell, “How Far Will We Take It?” with Noah Cyrus, “Miénteme” with Bu Cuaron, and “Conquer The Heart” with Nathaniel Rateliff.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer