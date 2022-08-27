Britney Spears & Elton John Share New Collab “Hold Me Closer”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 27th, 2022 - 11:15 AM

On Friday, August 26, musical legends Britney Spears and Elton John released their anticipated collaborative single “Hold Me Closer,” produced by Andrew Watt. The song is a new take on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer,” with Spears adding a new element to the song. The new single has a more upbeat, pop sound compared to its original, featuring beautiful solos from both John and Spears.

“Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first music release since her conservatorship ended in November 2021. In a recent interview, John noted that “[Spears] has been away so long – there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long. We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be all right.” Both John and Watt were great supporters of Spears throughout this whole process, completely trusting her and her abilities.

Spears was happily married in June of this year to Sam Asghari. John is currently in the midst of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,” find more information and tickets here. (Consequence)

Stream “Hold Me Closer” here.