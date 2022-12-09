Elton John Quits Twitter ‘Misinformation Is Now Being Used To Divide Our World’

Home News Gracie Chunes December 9th, 2022 - 12:16 PM

On Friday, December 9, Elton John has announced that he will be leaving Twitter. John suggests that CEO Elon Musk’s new policies will “allow misinformation to flourish.” In a social media post, John stated “it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 9, 2022

Musk attempted to raise revenue by making a subscription verification plan on Twitter, which was quickly pulled due to problems with impersonation. A relaunch is expected to include as many as three different colors of checkmarks: blue for subscribers, grey for government officials and gold for advertisers.

John remains unfazed as he wraps up his touring career. In November, John performed what is expected to be his last North American show ever. In June 2023, he will play his last performance in the UK at the Glastonbury Festival. John is currently wrapping up his Australian and New Zealand leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Find tickets and more information here. (Consequence)