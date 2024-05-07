Eels Share Dynamic New Single “If I’m Gonna Go Anywhere”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 3:20 PM

According to stereogum.com, next month Eels will be releasing a new album called EELS TIME!, which features the previously released “Time” and “Goldy.” And now, the band has shared their latest single “If I’m Gonna Go Anywhere,”which is another co-write with Tyson Ritter, the All-American Rejects frontman who Mark Everett first started working with on the 2022 film Prisoner’s Daughter.

Eels’s latest ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a lovely electronic pop and rock vibe while the solid vocal performance dazzles the mind with bittersweet emotions, melody and harmony.