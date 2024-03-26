Eels Share Anthemic New Single “Goldy”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 1:27 PM

American rock band formed by Mark Oliver Everett, Eels, has just released a new single titled “Goldly.” This track comes off of the band’s upcoming album, Eels Time!, set to be released on June 7th. This new LP was co-written by Everett and All-American Rejects frontman, Tyson Ritter.

Eels begins the song as it quickly jumps straight into a deep bass riff. Distorted vocals and a simple yet effective drum beat accompany the bass. The drums quickly become faster-paced during the chorus while the vocals remain calm and steady. There is an interesting lead line that plays as well during the break between the chorus and the next verse. The bridge is stripped down and at a lower energy level than the rest of the song. The end of the song has extra vocals that harmonize and create beautiful chords behind the main instrumentation.

“Goldy” is the second release from Eels Time! after the previous release of “Time.” Listen to “Goldy” below.

