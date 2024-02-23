Richard Hawley Announces New Album In This City They Call You Love For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Two For His Heels”

Home News Brent Bassig February 23rd, 2024 - 8:34 PM

It was announced today that Richard Hawley will release his new album, “In This City They Call You Love” in May. Richard Hawley also just dropped a new single, “Two For His Heels.” The new song “Two For His Heels” is about how anything can go wrong. Richard Hawley’s new single is the first one off the new album which will come out on May 31 .

In the new song “Two For His Heels,” the song is atmospheric and cinematic which describes what the new album is gonna be like. The lyrics “Love swims in the sun. Drowned down by the rain,” this song really is about how things can go wrong and also this song reminds people about their past while listening to this song.

Richard Hawley’s new song “Two For His Heels” use of the bass really brings the emotion to this song. The song does a nice job in touching on the space and as well as relating to how people would feel about when things don’t go their way, as they are listening to this song.

Richard Hawley 12-track album, “In This City They Call You Love”, represents low blues which reminds people of similar artists like Link Wray and Duane Eddy. Richard Hawley describes the new album as “vintage.”His latest album is one of his finest that he has ever written and recorded. The new album includes incredible ballads, and as well as amazing melodies which are accompanied by Hawley’s voice. Hawley’s upcoming new album includes tracks like “People”, “Have Love” and many more.

The tracklist for Richard Hawley’s ‘In This City They Call You Love’ is:

1. ‘Two For His Heels’

2. ‘Have Love’

3. ‘Prism In Jeans’

4. ‘Heavy Rain’

5. ‘People’

6. ‘Hear That Lonesome Whistle Blow’

7. ‘Deep Space’

8. ‘Deep Waters’

9. ‘I’ll Never Get Over You’

10. ‘Do I Really Need To Know?’

11. ‘When The Lights Go Out’

12. ‘‘Tis Night’

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/3YJpqWHL03g?si=yooJtJ0v2HLfFsB0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>