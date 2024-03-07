Eels Shares Vintage New Single & Video “Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 3:47 PM

Rock group Eels has shred a video for their acoustic led single, “Time.” The video comes following the announcement of the.band’s upcoming 15 studio album, Eels Time!, which is set for release on June 7 through E Works/Play It Again Sam. Directed by Gus Black, the new video depicts the passage of time and circle of life through a series of intimate images depicting three generations of Everetts: E’s father, parallel universe theory author Hugh Everett III, E and E’s son Archie.

Recorded between Los Feliz, California and Dublin, Ireland, the new album Eels Time! consists of twelve brand new tracks with collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, Sean Coleman and more.