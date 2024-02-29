Eels Announce New Album Eels Time For June 2024 Release, Share New Single “Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Rock group Eels has announced their 15 studio album, Eels Time!, is due for release on June 7 through E Works/Play It Again Sam. Alongside the announcement, the band are sharing the acoustic opening track, “Time,” which is the result of their first in person recording session since the beginning of the pandemic. Recorded between Los Feliz, California and Dublin, Ireland, The album consists of twelve brand new tracks with collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, Sean Coleman and more.

Eels have released 14 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008 E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary, which is about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.

Eels Time! Tracklist

1. Time

2.We Won’t See Her Like Again

3. Goldy

4. Sweet Smile

5. Haunted Hero

6. If I’m Gonna Go Anywhere

7. And You Run

8. Lay With The Lambs

9. Song For You Know Who

10. I Can’t Believe It’s True

11. On The Bridge

12. Let’s Be Lucky